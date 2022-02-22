Ram unveils ‘Built to Serve’ vehicle meant to honor first responders during Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — During the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Ram unveiled their second phase of their Built to Serve trucks, which will honor the firefighters, police and emergency service providers who serve or have served our communities.

“After honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with our initial Built to Serve models, we felt it would be equally important to also extend our gratitude to all first responders who serve or have served our communities,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

The WGN News Now team spoke with Kelley Enright, Midwest region communications manager with Stellantis at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show about the vehicle and its features.

“Ram 1500 Built to Serve Firefighter Edition”

Each of the three main first responder services will be honored by Ram with two specially selected, unique low-volume exterior paint colors This firefighter-inspired Ram 1500 Built to Serve edition is offered in Redline and Diamond Black exterior colors, with a black interior with orange accent stitching.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and a Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

Built to Serve trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, black-bezel premium lighting and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.



Inside, the Built to Serve Ram trucks represent each of the three main emergency services, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching. The first installment of the second phase of Built to Serve trucks offers an orange accent stitching.



These new Ram models are also ready to display their owners’ first responder pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Customers can apply their own patches – flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve truck. Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve editions also feature:

“Built to Serve” instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered performance cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Ram 1500 Built to Serve models are loaded with 4×4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Packages for Ram Built to Serve editions are available on Big Horn models and in all body styles and all powertrains.



Ram 1500 Built to Serve models have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $46,625, plus $1,795 destination.



New 2022 Ram 1500 Built to Serve models go on sale in the spring of 2022.