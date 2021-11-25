Raising a grateful child for the holiday season and year-round

CHICAGO — Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting and giving thanks for many reasons.

With every holiday season, the topic of thankfulness and appreciation is on the forefront of many parents’ minds with many wondering how they can raise a grateful and thankful child.

Doctor Suzanne Barchers from Lingokids spoke with WGN News Now about this topic and shared tips on how families can practice this year-round.

Dr. Barchers explains the steps families can take to raise a grateful child, as well as how we can teach kids to give thanks and be content with what they have.