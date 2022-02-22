Quench your thirst this National Margarita Day with these deals

Where to quench your thirst this National Margarita Day in Chicagoland

CHICAGO — We’re in for quite the treat this “Twosday”, February 22, 22 also known as National Margarita Day.

Some places around Chicagoland are not only offering deals on the refreshing cocktail, but they’re also combining it with Taco Tuesday.

Delicious tequila and lime margaritas on an outdoor table with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

Most places are offering deals by the glass and by the pitcher, but at Antique Taco they’re celebrating with Margarita Growlers. They have flavors like rosemary and blood orange. Split your choice off with your crew with their 10 pack of tacos for $43. You can mix and match two options per tray with pork, chicken, potato, shrimp, steak, or fish. Fish and shrimp are an extra $3.75 and steak $7.50.

Antique Taco is located at 1360 N Milwaukee Ave and 1000 W 35th St.

But if you’re looking to ball on a budget, head on over to Pilsen and Lincoln Park’s La Vaca where all of their margs are $12 per glass or $28 for a pitcher.

La Vaca is located at 1160 W 18th St.

Don’t let Tuesday’s rain get you down, meet the Spring like vibes at Mercadito in River North. They’re turning up the heat with their mango habanero margaritas for $15.

Mercadito is located at 108 W Kinzie St.

You can always take a trip to Downers Grove to Casa Margarita where they’re celebrating the day with 1800 Cristalino Margaritas in souvenir cups for $4.95.

Casa Margarita is located at 1341 Butterfield Rd. Downers Grove

No matter how or where you decide to quench your thirst this National Margarita Day, your biggest decision may be having it blended or on the rocks.