As the city and the country continue to get vaccinated, mask mandates are being eased and that’s creating a new COVID-19 conflict of sorts for some people.

How do you politely ask someone if they’re vaccinated? How do you politely ask someone to put a mask on? How do you politely refuse to wear one if asked?

Elaine Swann, etiquette expert from The Swann School of Protocol talked with WGN News Now about proper mask etiquette.