Professional Tag! A favorite childhood game is now a pro sport

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Tag you’re it! The popular childhood game, Tag, is now a pro sport! That’s right, a professional sport with people getting paid to play it.

World Chase Tag televised the UK Championship on ESPN Networks over the weekend. Eight of the top UK teams battled some of the world’s best Parkour and Ninja Warrior athletes.

The top teams will qualify for a spot in the World Championship in London this June.
“Pro Tag” actually made its U.S. television debut this past Halloween when ESPN2 aired a two hour show about the rise of the “World Chase Tag” phenomenon.

On average, a professional tag player makes between $1,000 and $5,000 a month depending on their skill level.

