CHICAGO — Soon Chicago will be partying like it’s 1999 as it glows in purple this summer when Prince: The Immersive Experience makes its worldwide debut.

The event is present by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate. Attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.

WGN News Now spoke with Kerry Black, Superfly cofounder about the project and what people can expect.

Black says there will be interactive portions of the experience where visitors will be able to step into the Purple Rain album cover, get their photo taken on the motorcycle, as well as a recreation of Studio A where Prince created most of his music.

There will also be an audio-visual dance party room where the lighting will be done by Roy Bennett, who was Prince’s long time lighting director.

“We’ll also have iconic outfits, instruments, never before seen phots, and his Cloud Guitar just to name a few,” says Black.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31, 2022. The immersive experience will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile through October 9. Guests can reserve entry tickets starting at $39.50. VIP and Flex access tickets, as well as corporate and private group bookings, will also be available. For more information on space rentals, email events@princetheexperience.com.

Location:

540 N. Michigan Avenue

(Corner of N. Michigan and E. Ohio St.)