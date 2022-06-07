WASHINGTON D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to sign nine bills into law to honor and improve care for the nation’s veterans.

Among the bills’ impacts: expanded access to high-quality breast cancer screening, improved breast imaging services, and ensuring Americans who developed cancer and other medical conditions due to the nation’s World War II-era nuclear program can continue to be compensated for the harms they have suffered.

Biden is expected to sign the bills in the East Room of the White House and be joined by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

The bill signing will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 1:45 p.m.