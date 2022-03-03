Poll finds people have nearly $300 worth of unworn clothes in their closet!

CHICAGO, IL – A new poll by Stitch Fix United Kingdom found adults don’t actually use all the clothes in their closet.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 adults and found people have an average of $268.44 worth of unworn clothes in their closets.

According to the survey only 6% percent of people have actually worn everything in their wardrobe at least once.

A staggering 80% of those polled admitted to wearing the same clothes over and over.

And, even though people apparently have extra clothes, it’s not stopping them from complaining that they have nothing to wear at least six times a month!

More than half of the respondents said the reason they didn’t wear certain items was’t because they didn’t fit anymore or were ugly. No. It was because they were buried under other clothes!

Researchers discovered 65% of adults have unworn clothes that still have tags on them and said 20% of those polled keep clothes for sentimental reasons, even if they don’t wear them.

They also found 31% of 18-24-year-olds bought trendy clothes as an impulse buy only to regret the purchase later.



And finally, the poll showed 37% of adults believe clearing out a few items in their closet would lower the stress of getting dressed each day.