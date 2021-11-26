‘Plaid Friday’ and ‘Small Business Saturday’ help small businesses thrive

CHICAGO, IL – Move over Black Friday. Lincoln Square Ravenswood is hosting Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday this Thanksgiving weekend.

Rudy Flores, Executive Director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce joined WGN News Now to share some details. He says both events aim to highlight local businesses in the community.

Plaid Friday shoppers are encouraged to dress in plaid and come out to support their local businesses where they’ll find special promotions and deals while they shop.

Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest events of the year for Lincoln Square Ravenswood. Shoppers will find early morning giveaways, special promotions, carolers and a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information on Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday here.