Pilsen Chocolatier ready to help melt your sweeties heart this Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO — If you prefer to celebrate your Valentine’s Day with chocolate, this local woman owned spot in Pilsen has you covered.

Chocolatier Uzma Sharif, owner of Chocolat Uzma, takes inspiration from her South Asian heritage and travels to bring individual experiences for a beautiful fusion of cross-cultural flavors.

They source some of their fresh ingredients like hazelnuts and dates from family-owned farms.

Uzma says her go-to shops for spices are places like the Indian spice store and her mother’s cabinet.

And did I mention they have created exclusive chocolates for Starbucks’ roastery to pair with their coffee?

Next time you order a cup of joe from the coffeehouse company on North Michigan Ave, keep an eye out for handcrafted Kala Namak, which has Himalayan black salt caramel; Marrakech, which has hazelnut coriander; Assam, which has dark chocolate and fresh lemon; and Mexique, which is a single origin dark chocolate from Mexico.

Most of Chocolat Uzma’s products are gluten free, and some are dairy free. They say vegan options are in the works.

Owner Uzma Sharif says they’re popular for their marshmallows which are halal, meaning they are free of any pig-based products.

This Valentine’s Day gift your sweetie their 12-piece Valentine’s Day Collection which includes flavors like mandarin tea, raspberry rose, and strawberry caramel.

If you are looking for something unique, try their pink heart shaped macaroon cake topped with fresh rose petals.

They also have classics like chocolate covered strawberries and truffles.

Uzma also accepts custom orders.

The shop opened in 2017 forming part of the Pilsen neighborhood.

Uzma says they aim to contribute and support the surrounding community in any way that they can.