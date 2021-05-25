Picking your perfect wine for national wine day

For national wine day, Kim Bosse, chief conversation officer and co-founder of Birch Road Cellar sat down with WGN News Now to talk about wines, pairings, and knowing how to pick the perfect wine.
- How to pick wines for the summer?
- Everyone loves Rosé in summertime. I personally love a dry Rosé from Croatia, makes me imagine I’m sipping on the coast of the Mediterranean. But if you want a patio sipper/crowd pleasure you can’t go wrong with a Rosé from Provence.
- What to pair the with/what’s hot etc.
- My favorite pairings: a Riesling with spicy thai or sushi. Champagne with anything salty, try potato chips or fried chicken! Best pairing ever is Oregon Pinot Noir with gruyere cheese – yum!
- How to pick the perfect wine when you don’t know anything about wine
- Don’t look at the ratings! Ask a professional. Our local wine shops generally pick each bottle for a reason. Tell them what you’re looking for whether it’s full-bodied, sweet, smooth, crisp.
- Why do some wines make you thirsty?
- Acidity! The acidity in some wines makes your mouth water and gets you excited about that 2nd sip!
Birch Road Cellar
2002 W. Roscoe St. Chicago, IL