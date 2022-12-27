BUFFALO, NY – Search and rescue missions are underway in Buffalo, New York in wake of powerful Winter Storm Elliott.

Along with extreme cold, the system dumped more than 40-inches of snow in some areas Friday; and the National Weather Service predicts several more inches of snow will fall on Tuesday.

Workers use heavy equipment to clear snow from Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Neighbors help push a motorist stuck in the snow in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

In this photo provided by Jeff Leichtnam kids play on closed, snow-covered Route 198 in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The expressway has not re-opened since a blizzard roared through on Friday and Saturday. (Jeff Leichtnam via AP)

Utility trucks line up in Buffalo, N.Y., where thousands remain without electricity after sustained blizzard conditions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)

Kala Smith of Buffalo, N.Y., heads for a food store on Main St., not far from where she lives Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

An abandoned car rests on a street in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Joseph McVay, left, and Sarah Guglielmi who live nearby, walk along a street in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Christian Parker of Buffalo, N.Y., shovels out his car in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A city worker in a wheel loader clears snow on Norwood Avenue as crews work through the night to reopen the city after a deadly blizzard over the weekend, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

A group of neighbors gather around a fire pit on Culver Road after clearing snow in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The region is digging out from a pre-Christmas blizzard that delivered hurricane-force winds and more than 4 feet of snow. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

A snow covered street is viewed from a residence in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Officials report 27 storm-related deaths in Erie County, which includes Buffalo.

The death toll is expected to climb as emergency responders and the National Guard check homes without power, dig stranded vehicles out of snow-covered roadways, and clear unplowed streets.

Kala Smith of Buffalo, N.Y., heads for a food store on Main St., not far from where she lives Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People walk from a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People and vehicles move about Main St. in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People and vehicles move about Main St. in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People move about the streets of the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People move about the streets of the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Christian Parker of Buffalo, N.Y., shovels out his car in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People and vehicles move about Main St. in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Daniel Shafer of Buffalo, N.Y., walks along a path in the street in the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People move about the streets of the Elmwood Village neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a massive snow storm blanketed the city. Along with drifts and travel bans, many streets were impassible due to abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Nationwide, at least two dozen more deaths from Washington State to Maine are blamed on the storm.