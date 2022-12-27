BUFFALO, NY – Search and rescue missions are underway in Buffalo, New York in wake of powerful Winter Storm Elliott.
Along with extreme cold, the system dumped more than 40-inches of snow in some areas Friday; and the National Weather Service predicts several more inches of snow will fall on Tuesday.
Officials report 27 storm-related deaths in Erie County, which includes Buffalo.
The death toll is expected to climb as emergency responders and the National Guard check homes without power, dig stranded vehicles out of snow-covered roadways, and clear unplowed streets.
Nationwide, at least two dozen more deaths from Washington State to Maine are blamed on the storm.