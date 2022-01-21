Phil Thompson talks Blackhawks on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – From off the ice to on it, before the season and during it, there has been a lot going on for the Blackhawks in a number of ways.

From the release then changes based on the Jenner and Block report, then the firing of Jeremy Colliton, to the changes on the ice that were set into motion before Stan Bowman was fired, the franchise is in a bit of flux as the 2021-2022 season continues.

Now the team, which is currently out of the playoff picture, is approaching the trade deadline with interim general manager Kyle Davidson.

Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune has followed the team the entire season and joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the team’s unusual season on Friday. You can watch his entire discussion by clicking on the video above.