CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets.

This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago.

Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals out of Florida shelters to get them out of harm’s way, and free up space so local shelters can provide temporary housing for family pets affected by the powerful storm.

“We want to do what we can to help the impacted area, so removing pets from harm’s way will lessen the burden on emergency workers in the area. Even if the impact is less than expected, moving animals who were in the shelter prior to the storm makes room for other animals needing shelter and care until they can be reunited with their families,” said Tracy Elliott, president at The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Some of the dogs and cats will be placed with temporary fosters while others will be put up for adoption, and you can see some of the animals in their Florida shelters in the video above.

The Anti-Cruelty Society also encourages the Chicago community to adopt and foster animals already at the shelter to make room for the new evacuees, because the shelter is hitting capacity limits.

You can visit the shelter’s website for information on how you can help the pets impacted by Hurricane Ian, plus find details on how to foster an animal.