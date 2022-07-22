CHICAGO – While baseball is starting to make it’s turn for home and the final two months of the regular season, the NFL is just getting ready to get going.

Those apply to three teams in Chicago: The Cubs, White Sox, and Bears. At least one of the three teams figures to have a shot at the playoffs at some point in the next few months.

Tony La Russa’s team may have had a bad first half, but they’re right in the thick of the race for the American League Central division title and a Wild Card berth should the miss the first. A strong finish to the season means they’ll be in the playoffs for a third-straight year.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are in a full rebuild and the trade deadline will only feature more deals to bring back younger talent to stock the system for the future. Longtime catcher Willson Contreras is most certainly going to be traded while a few other veterans could be on the way out of town. For a second-straight season, watching the younger players will be the key characteristic of August, September, and a little bit of October for the northsiders.

Already some are saying that the same fate awaits the Bears as they begin a new era under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. A scaled-down roster features a number of players who are trying to prove themselves in the NFL while franchise players like Justin Fields and Roquan Smith must adjust to a very different roster.

To many, a rough season appears ahead for a team that’s been picked near the bottom of the NFL by a few publictions.

Veteran Chicago sports reporter Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio 1000 joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss these teams as July winds to a close.

