Pediatrician shares advice to help parents get through baby formula recall and shortage

CHICAGO, IL – Many parents are concerned about feeding their babies as the infant formula recall expands in the middle of a nationwide shortage.

On Monday, Abbott Laboratories expanded its recall to include cans and cases of Similac PM 60/40, which came on the heels of the company’s voluntary recall of certain lots of powdered Similac, Alimentum and Elelecare formula.

This came after several babies got bacterial infections after taking the formula.​

Here are the numbers on the bottom of the containers that are in the recall: The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Baby formula was already in short supply due to supply chain issues, so the recall only compounds the problem for parents.

WGN News Now spoke with Doctor Julie Holland, Vice President of Pediatric Primary Care for Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance about the recall and what parents can do to get through the formula shortage.

Holland said parents should not dilute their child’s formula with water or add anything to it to make it last longer.

She urged parents to mix the formula as instructed and said children can be given some water too.

Holland also said parents can increase the amount of solid food babies older than four to six months are eating to help reduce the amount of formula they drink.

She suggested trying other brands of formula on the market; however, if your baby is on a special formula for a medical need, Holland said to contact your pediatrician for recommendations for alternate formulas.

In the video above, she answers the questions below and offers advice to help parents get through this stressful time.

What should parents know about the baby formula recall?

Is there a nutritional difference between liquid and powder formulas?

Can parents do anything to stretch their baby formula during the shortage?

What other alternatives do you recommend for parents?

Can switching baby formulas cause a reaction in the child?

Are breast milk banks a good option for use during the shortage?

Is it okay to use oat milk, coconut milk or alternative milks in place of formula?