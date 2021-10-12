Pediatric doctor touts the healing power of hypnosis

CHICAGO — October is national depression and mental health awareness month.

Rates of depression and anxiety have fallen from peak COVID levels but still remain higher than before the pandemic.

Younger aged children in particular were affected. Many parents are searching for the best way to help their child without the use of drugs.

Doctor Ran Anbar, pediatric pulmonologist has a unique solution, hypnosis.

Dr. Anbar highlights it all in his new book Changing Children’s Lives with Hypnosis -Journey to the Center.

WGN News Now spoke with Dr. Anbar about this and how it helped his patients.