CHICAGO – After a few surprising turns at the trade deadline that caused a bit of excitement and chatter about the team, the Cubs once again enter Major League Baseball’s spotlight on Thursday.

That’s when the club will take part in the second Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa as they face the Reds in the cornfields as the White Sox and Yankees did a season ago.

In many ways, it will be the last major showcase for David Ross’ team for the rest of the 2022 season as they continue towards the finish of another playoff-less season as they continue to restructure the club. That included the announcement that Jason Heyward will be released by the club before the start of the 2023 season.

Paul Dzien of the “Fly The W” podcast joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the Cubs as they head towards their big moment on Thursday and the end of a difficult 2022 campaign. He talked about the team’s decision not to trade Willson Contreras or Ian Happ at the trade deadline along with some of the minor league players who could make their way to the major league level sooner than later.

Plus Paul discussed how long it could be until the Cubs are thinking about a playoff push in August and September, which fans became accustomed to late in the 2010s.

You can watch his entire discussion on the team with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now Sports Talk by clicking on the video above.

You can also learn more or listen to the “Fly The W” podcast by clicking here.