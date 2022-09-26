PITTSBURGH – As the season continues to wind down, they continue to find little bits of positivity here and there in what’s been a better-than-expected finish to 2022.

An 8-3 win over the Pirates gave the Cubs a series win in Pittsburgh as they improved to 67-86 by taking three-of-four games in the series, including a 32-29 mark after the All-Star Break.

For some, this fact could be considered a “For What it’s Worth” accomplishment since the club has been out of playing contention since earlier in the summer, but they team’s play has generally been better.

One of those positive moments came in the fifth inning on Sunday, when the Cubs’ third baseman joined an elite group in franchise history.

Patrick Wisdom’s three-run homer to center field was his 25th of the season, giving him back-to-back years with a least that total, having hit 28 in 2021. That makes him just the fourth player in franchise history to primarily play third base and have multiple 25-homer seasons in a Cubs uniform.

Here are the three players he joins in that group.

Hall of Famer Ron Santo – 8 seasons with 25 or more homers

Aramis Ramirez – 7 seasons with 25 or more homers

Kris Bryant – 4 Seasons with 25 or more homers

Wisdom was able to reach the mark after a small power surge on this recent road trip where he hit three homers in four days. He took one out of the park against the Marlins in Miami on Wednesday then again on Friday in Pittsburgh before his three-run shot on Sunday.

The third baseman was dealing with a left ring finger sprain that kept him out the first half of September. It also hampered his power in August as he hit only three homers for the entire month.

Power once again has been the key contribution for Wisdom in the lineup for a second-straight year as he has 65 RBI on the year but has seen his average drop from .231 in 2021 to .210 this season.

The Cubs return home this week to start their final homestand of 2022, facing the Phillies for three games starting Tuesday.