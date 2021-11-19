Patrick McCraney talks Chicago Fire FC offseason & Red Stars on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The next few months will feature plenty of changes for Chicago Fire FC, but one major position appears to have been filled for the 2022 season and beyond.

Managing editor Patrick McCraney of Hot Time in Old Town, a soccer website devoted to Chicago soccer, broke the news that the club is in the final negotiations to name Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson as their new manager.

He’ll take over a club that figures to have a new look after a number of players didn’t have their options picked up or were allowed to leave in free agency. Hendrickson will also begin the club’s quest back towards the top of Major League Soccer after missing the playoffs the last four seasons.

McCraney took some time to talk about the Fire’s offseason on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Friday afternoon. He also discussed the Red Stars upcoming NWSL Championship Game against the Washington Sprit in Louisville on Saturday.

