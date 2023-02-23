DALLAS – As the Blackhawks and their fans get perhaps one final look at Patrick Kane in a Blackhawks sweater, the forward is doing what he can to make it memorable.

That’s because a strong four-game stretch continued for the nine-time All-Star on Wednesday as the March 3 trade deadline looms.

For the third time in four games, Kane had multiple goals, this time netting two against the Stars in Dallas in a 4-3 victory. It’s helped the Blackhawks to just their second four-game winning streak of the season as they rallied from an early 3-0 deficit for the win.

Kane now has seven goals in that four-game stretch, which comes as trade rumors continue to swirl around him. This performance came against a team that reportedly has interest in Kane and after a report from the New York Post indicated that the Rangers could be interested in acquiring the forward.

So what’s been the motivating factor behind this surge by Kane? Is it the upcoming deadline trade deadline?

“I don’t know,” said Kane when asked after the game. “I think all the sudden you get going and you start feeling good, you start feeling confident. Like I said, I was the beneficiary of a few plays tonight, even the last couple of games, too.

“I think things are just clicking.”

That was the case in the second period when Kane had the assist on Max Domi’s goal to get the Blackhawks on the board after falling behind by three. The forward then tied it up with back-to-back scores in the second, with Domi getting the game-winner in the third period.

Kane’s seven goals in the last four games come after he had just nine in the previous 50 contests.

“I think so, for sure,” said Kane when he was asked if this was the best stretch of his season. “I think our line in general, even if we have shifts where nothing happens it’s like, ‘That’s OK,’ we just stick with it. Sooner or later something going to happen and all three of us have a chance to make good plays and capitalize when we get those chances.”

He certainly has in what is a very interesting stretch in his career.