CHICAGO – With a first time general manager and just six selections overall, it was hard to guess what Ryan Poles might do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indeed the executive surprised a few people with his selections over the course of two days, choosing to go with defense early on while selecting just one wide receiver in six rounds. He was able to turn six picks in 11 for the draft as the Bears get a few more players to fill out a roster that still has a lot of holes.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times joined WGN News Now on Monday to discuss what he saw over the course of the selections and how some of those new players might fit on the team this fall. He also discussed some of the other moves made by the Bears this offseason and how they might have an effect on quarterback Justin Fields in his second year in the NFL.

You can watch Patrick’s full discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.