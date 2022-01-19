Party On! ‘Wayne’s World’ car up for auction

CHICAGO – “Party On”! A “most excellent” item from the movie “Wayne’s World” is about to hit the auction block.

The iconic 1976 AMC Pacer featured in the 1992 comedy classic is set to hit the auction block next week in Arizona at the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.

The powder blue Pacer has been restored to look like it did in the movie, and even has mismatched hub caps.

It has flame decals, a rebuilt engine and the stereo system is in working condition. But, the speakers that were seen in the movie don’t actually work, because an amp was reportedly never installed.

Bidding is expected to start at more than $37,000 on Thursday in Scottsdale.