Parents of missing pregnant Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles speak to media

Next week will mark the three year anniversary in the disappearance of Kierra Coles.

Coles, 26, was three months pregnant with her first child when she vanished on Oct. 2, 2018. She was last seen near her apartment at 82nd and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows Coles in her U.S. Postal Service uniform the day of her disappearance.

Her parents remain desperate to find her, asking anyone with information to come forward. They say they will never give up on their search.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip to police at cpdtip.com.