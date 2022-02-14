Pair of Golden Retrievers reaction to Puppy Bowl becomes internet sensation

The Superbowl wasn’t the only game that had fans glued to their TVs on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The Puppy Bowl had two Golden Retrievers glued to the TV as well! The event returned for its 18th year.

In the video you see Sully and Journey watching intently as Team Fluff beat Team Ruff with a final score of 73-69.

The adorable competition featured more than 100 adoptable puppies from shelters across the U.S.

Some of those pups are still looking for a forever home. You can find more information here.