Oscar Mayer rolls out “bologna” face mask

CHICAGO – Oscar Mayer has a new venture on its plate. In fact, you might say they’re moving from the deli counter to the beauty counter.

The brand launched the first-ever bologna-inspired face mask this week.

Now, the keywords here are “bologna-inspired,” folks. The masks don’t actually contain bologna, so you can’t eat them.

Oscar Mayer says the masks are a call-back to our childhoods to when kids would slap a piece of bologna on their face after biting out holes for the eyes and mouth.

But unlike those versions, these new masks promise to rehydrate and rejuvenate your skin. Oscar Mayer has teamed up with Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas to design the limited-edition masks.

They’re available on Amazon and sell for $5 each.