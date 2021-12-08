Oreo serious? Cookie-flavored wine? Whaaat??

CHICAGO – Cookies and milk are a classic dynamic duo. But, now there’s a new tasty twosome, cookies and wine!

Barefoot Wine and Oreo have teamed up to create a holiday combo that most people didn’t know was even possible.

It’s a limited-edition Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine. The cookie-flavored wine includes hints of chocolate, cookies and cream, oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

Oreo calls it a new grown-up pairing of chocolate and wine.

The Barefoot Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine goes on sale tomorrow December 9th and can only be purchased on the Barefoot site. For $24.99 you get two bottles of wine with a package of Oreo Thins cookies.