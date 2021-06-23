Once again, the luck doesn’t go the Bulls’ way in the 2021 NBA Lottery

CHICAGO – What happened for the team in 2020 when it comes to few draft ping pong balls is not the norm.

The Bulls moved up from seventh to fourth in order to select forward Patrick Williams out of Florida State in the first draft in the Arturas Karnisovas/Marc Eversley era of the franchise.

Many hoped for the same result on Tuesday, but unfortunately, the Bulls’ traditional luck in the NBA Draft Lottery held again.

The Bulls stayed at the No. 8 spot in the draft after the lottery was conducted, and because of that, the pick goes to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade back in March. Had the team been able to crack the Top 4, they would have been able to keep their pick and given them the chance to select a needed point guard.

Instead, barring a trade, the Bulls won’t make a selection in the first round for the first time since 2005. Their only selection as of now is the 38th overall in the second round.

It’s not unusual for this to happen to the Bulls, who have mostly stayed put or moved down from their draft spot in their previous 13 lotteries. Only in three of them – 2000 (4th to 1st – Elton Brand), 2008 (9th to 1st – Derrick Rose), and 2020 (7th to 4th – Patrick Williams) – has the team elevated their position.

In six of the years, they’ve dropped a few spots, doing so in 2018 and 2019 in what would be the final years of the John Paxson/Gar Forman era of the franchise.