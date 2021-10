OHIO — A man from Ohio has just taken the big prize in a national competition.

Corey Giehl now holds the blue ribbon for the country’s best beard without a mustache.

It’s called top whaler.

Corey says it took him about two and half years to grow this creation and now, he trims it just 4 or 5 times a year.

He also puts the beard to good use. Last year, his club’s competition winnings raised $100,000 for charity.