Northwestern enjoys a rare decisive win in the Big Ten on Tuesday

EVANSTON – In what has been a frustrating season full of close calls for the team, it was nice to have a game in which they had control for a majority of the contest.

It’s something that a few teams have had when facing their particular opponent on Tuesday evening, and Northwestern did so against Nebraska earlier in the Big Ten season.

Chris Collins’ team was able to do so again on Tuesday night at Welsh Ryan Arena, as the hard-luck team was able to enjoy a night where they were able to stay comfortably ahead most of the evening.

Ahead by six at halftime, the Wildcats blew it open in the final 20 minutes as they took as much as an 18-point lead and finished with a 77-65 victory that snapped a three-game losing skid in the conference. This comes after also crushing the Cornhuskers 87-63 in Lincoln on February 5th, which improves the team to 6-11 in the Big Ten while also evening their overall mark at 13-13.

Pete Nance led the effort with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field while two fellow starters – Chase Audige and Boo Buie – each had 15 points on the night. Ty Berry also had ten points in the effort as well.

Northwestern now looks ahead to their final three games of the season where they can try to improve their record ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll have to make some major noise to participate in any postseason at all. To make the NCAA Tournament, they’ll have to win the whole thing.

Whether that can happen or not is to be seen, but at least the Wildcats had one night to enjoy a contest which they were mostly in control. That hasn’t been the case for most of this season.