Northern lights seen further than usual as geomagnetic storm hits Earth

CHICAGO — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a geomagnetic storm triggered a solar flare that hit the Earth’s atmosphere recently and created an explosion of colorful light which made the Northern Lights even brighter.

In fact, the lights could be seen by people living in Washington State and even Iowa.

They were reportedly brighter and clearer and looked like what was produced form the geomagnetic storm in the Northern Lights last December.

WGN News Now spoke with Michelle Nichol, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium about this phenomenon.