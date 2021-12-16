No joke! Girl Scout Cookies are here now!

CHICAGO – Tis the season for Christmas cookies! But guess what? It’s also Girl Scout cookie season!

That’s right!

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana have officially kicked off their cookie season.

Classics like Thin mints, Tagalongs and Trefoils are back along with a new cookie – Adventurefuls. This latest addition to the cookie lineup is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

As in previous years, you can also donate boxes of cookies to troops in the Armed Forces, essential workers and local non-profits through the Girl Scouts Gift of Caring program. During the 2020-2021 cookie season, local Girl Scouts donated more than 230,000 packages of cookie boxes to the program.

14-year old Girl Scout, Giada Gambatese of Chicago, was the top cookie seller in the country last year. She sold 22,000 boxes of cookies for the Gift of Caring program. The teen has been the top seller for the past six years, and says her grandfather, a former marine, is her biggest supporter.

Chicagoland’s Girl Scout cookie season runs now through March 21, 2022.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies from visit gscookiesnow.com or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find socially distanced or contact-free cookie booths in your area.