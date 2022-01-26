NICU baby is serenated by dad with mariachi during hospital send off

CHICAGO — After spending nearly 8 months in the NICU, a local baby got a very special send off as he was discharged from Comer Children’s Hospital.

In the video you see Angel Mendez giving his son, baby Santiago Garcia a mariachi serenade.

Mendez organized the musical celebration with Mariachi Internacional de Mexico in the lobby of Comer Children’s hospital. Mendez sang “Hermoso Carino” – which means “Beautiful Love” in English.

Baby Santiago was born at 26 weeks on May 28, 2021 and weighed only 2 pounds.

He’s undergone several surgeries for various conditions linked to his premature birth.

Mother, Vianey Garcia says the journey has been hard, but the family is grateful for the amazing care and staff at Comer.

Baby Santiago is now home in Berwyn with mom, dad, and his two older siblings.