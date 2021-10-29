NICU Baby Costume Bash winners announced!

CHICAGO — The votes are in and the people have chosen! The winners of Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Baby Costume Bash have been announced. The first place winner is Baby Dominick as a burrito or boo-rito. In second place are twins Orla and Fergus as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World. Twins Charlie and Quinn came in third place dressed as adorable little cows. All three will receive a prize pack of baby gear. This year, Advocate partnered with the Chicago Bears to created a special optional “Chicago Bears” photo category where the best Bears-themed costume winners will receive tickets to a future game. Baby Jayden won first place in that category dressed as a little football player, and twins Jordan and Jayden came in second place dressed as Bears cheerleaders. All of the pint-size costume contestants are patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care units (NICU) across the area and they were dressed up by their parents as part of a social media contest. Some of the other costumes include a princess, a pack of twinkies, sweet peas, Captain America and zoo animals. The photos have been posted on Advocate’s Facebook page since Monday October 25th and have recieved thousands of votes from the public in the form of “likes”.

