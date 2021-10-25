NICU babies dressed up for their first Halloween

CHICAGO — They’re not old enough to trick-or-treat, but they already have Halloween spirit.

Some pint-sized patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care units (NICU) were dressed up as part of a social media contest.

Some of the costumes included a football player, cows, a princess, Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World, and many more.

The photos are posted on Advocates Facebook page and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite by “liking” the photos. The photo with the most likes by noon on Friday 29, 2021 will win a prize.