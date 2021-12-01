Nick Shepkowski discusses Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame & Marcus Freeman on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Nick Shepkowski appeared on “WGN News Now Sports Talk” to discuss Brian Kelly’s sudden departure from Notre Dame.

As the managing editor for FightingIrishWire.com, it’s one of the biggest stories in a long time for the Fighting Irish football program as they replace their winningest head coach in program history ahead of a bowl game and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

But in that conversation, Shepkowski mentioned someone whom he thought made sense as a replacement: Current Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Sure enough, on Wednesday evening, that’s reportedly what’s happened, as the Irish are going to stay in house to make their head coaching hire.

Shepkowski talked not just about Freeman but the shock of Kelly’s departure on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley, and you can see that conversation in the video above.

