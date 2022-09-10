CHICAGO – The college football season is in full swing across the country, with a few local teams already having played one or two games.

Illinois has had two contests already while Northwestern and Notre Dame have each played one as they enter Week 2 in the second weekend of September.

The Wildcats are coming off a momentous win over Nebraska in Dublin to open the season in which they rallied from an 11-point deficit to win. Illinois had a solid win over Wyoming at home in Week 0 before suffering a painful last-minute loss to Indiana last Friday.

Notre Dame gave a great effort at No. 2 Ohio State in Marcus Freeman’s first regular season game as the Irish’s head coach, but the Buckeyes prevailed in the second half in a 21-10 win.

What does that mean for Notre Dame’s hopes to compete for a playoff spot? Can Illinois and Northwestern make some noise in the Big Ten West – and can anyone in that conference challenge Ohio State?

Nick Schultz of On3 joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss that along with other college football topics with Larry Hawley.

You can watch his full discussion in the video above.