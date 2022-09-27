CHICAGO – With just about a week left in the Major League Baseball season, many south side fans were hoping that the White Sox would be preparing for a third-straight appearance in the playoffs. Many had expected the team would have won their second-straight American League Central division title as well.

But as the team approaches their final nine games of the season, those are now hopes lost in a season that fell well short of expectations. From the offseason acquisitions to the managing to the injuries and plays on the field, nothing quite worked well for the team that now is left playing for pride over the last week-and-a-half.

Now as fans look ahead to 2023, there are questions about a manager change and what needs to be done to keep the competitive window open. Perhaps that could include a change to the team’s core, which was built when the team decided to do a rebuild after the 2016 season.

Nick Murawski of Locked on Sox discussed all of those topics as the 2022 season comes to a close on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now this week as the team starts off their final stretch of games. He talked about what he believes went wrong with this club in 2022 and the changes he could see coming over what will be an important offseason.

You can watch Nick’s discussion with Larry Hawley on this year’s White Sox season and what’s ahead in the future on this episode of “9 Good Minutes” in the video above.