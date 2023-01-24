NEW YORK – Football fans already know the halftime act for Super Bowl LVII, and on Tuesday they found out the rest of the lineup.

The NFL announced their pregame entertainers for the contest that will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will have the honor of singing the national anthem before the contest, which is a first for the eight-time Grammy and 15-time Country Music Award winner.

Legendary R & B singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface, who has won 12 Grammy Awards in his career, will sing “America The Beautiful” before the game.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is currently starring in ABC’s comedy series “Abbott Elementary.” She won a Critics Choice Award for her performance in that show along with being nominated for a Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award.

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language with Colin Denny doing the same for “America The Beautiful” and Justina Miles signing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Miles will be the one providing ASL for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is headlined by nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna.

In honor of 50 years of women flying in the United States Navy, a flyover during the national anthem will feature all female aviators. This will include the following planes:

F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147

2 F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of VFA-122

EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.