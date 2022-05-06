CHICAGO – Friendship, fitness, and fun!

That’s the premise of Queens on the Greens, a new social club for women of color that’s centered around the game of golf.

The mission of Queens on the Greens is to empower women of color to learn and play golf as well as network.

Founder Angela Solomon said the club began in 2020 when she and three friends enrolled in golf clinics every Thursday.

Other women heard about it and asked to join them, and eventually, they decided to organize their own clinics in Prince Georges, Maryland.

After that, it expanded to Detroit and now Chicago, where they’ll celebrate the opening of the local chapter with an inaugural “Sip & Swing Social” event at Top Golf Schaumburg from 4-6 PM on Saturday May 7.

Solomon said they chose to expand to the “Windy City” after a Maryland ‘Queen,’ who is originally from Chicago, moved back home, and expressed interest in opening up a chapter for her friends at home.

Now if you don’t own a set of golf clubs, don’t worry, Solomon said you don’t need to have golf clubs or any other equipment to join because there are plenty to borrow at the clinics.

“You just have to be ready to just meet some phenomenal women who are doing some phenomenal things and learning and playing golf,” said Solomon. “We have members of all skill levels.”

Queens on the Greens has two memberships. An active membership which is free, and premium memberships for $97 annually.

You can see more about Queens on the Greens in the video above.