New study suggests dogs are bilingual

CHICAGO – New research finds dogs are actually “bilingual”.

Researchers with Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest say dogs can distinguish between languages.

Brain scans showed different activity patterns in the brains of dogs when nonsense words were spoken compared to natural speech.

It also showed unique areas of the brain became active when an unknown language was spoken versus when familiar speech was heard.

They also found that older dogs had bigger differences in brain activity between two languages.

Researchers say this is the first non-primate species for which they could show spontaneous language ability.

The study was published in the journal Neurolmage.