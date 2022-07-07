CHICAGO – British scientists have discovered a new species of giant water lily.

Researchers at the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in London made the announcement earlier this week. The new species named Victoria boliviana is the first discovery of its type in more than a century and is the largest in the world.

Botanical Horticulturalists recently confirmed Victoria boliviana as a third type following a study that compared DNA, historical records, garden specimens and even social media posts from water lily enthusiasts.

The leaves of giant water lilies reportedly can grow up to ten feet wide and even hold the weight of a child; plus Kew officials add the underside of the leaves look like a cross between the roof of a cathedral and a suspension bridge.

Victoria boliviana is named after Queen Victoria and in honor of the research team’s Bolivian partners and the South American home of the giant water lily.