New novel shares teenager’s coming out story, navigating life through love and loss

CHICAGO — There is a new coming of age tale about a Hispanic teen who must come to terms with who he really is before moving forward in life.

WGN News Now spoke with author A.G. Castillo about this new book series and the message he hopes to share with readers.

In the book, Chente Jimenez, lives in a town full of Hispanic culture and worries what everyone might think if they know he’s gay in “Valiente: Courage and Consequences”.

Throughout the book, readers will witness Chente losing his father to a stroke, and his best friend, Jimmy, to suicide. These two tragedies cause him to shut out all of his friends and family in order to cope. Chente reflects on the last conversations with Jimmy, where Kimmy came out to his best friend and allowed Chente an opportunity to speak his truth. As Chente is trying to come to terms with the reflections he sees in the mirror, he accidently outs himself to this entire high school, which leads to locker room homophobia and malicious cyberbullying.

“I wanted this story to teach readers to love and appreciate the reflection in the mirror,” said Castillo. “I hope it encourages individuals to let their family, friends and the world see who they really are, despite the consequences that may follow. Readers will see the importance of owning the narrative to their story through Chente.” You can learn more about the book here