CHICAGO — July 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year for Illinois and in addition to the impacts of a new state budget, 18 house and senate bills turned law will take effect.

Here is a brief synopsis of each new law according to the Illinois General Assembly’s official website:

SB 0061: Illinois Insurance Code: automobiles

Provides that for personal automobile policies issued or renewed on or after July 1, 2022 (rather than policies issued by an insurer) it is an improper claims practice for a domestic, foreign, or alien company transacting business in this State to fail to pay the replacement vehicle use or occupation tax, title, and transfer fees on a private passenger total loss claim if that act is committed knowingly in violation of the Code, has been committed with such frequency to indicate a persistent tendency to engage in that type of conduct, and is committed without just cause.

SB 0605: School Code: absenteeism and truancy

Requires that each school district, charter school, or alternative school or any school receiving public funds develop an absenteeism and truancy policy to be communicated to students and their parents or guardians on an annual basis. Sets forth the minimum elements that must be included in the policy. Requires the policy to be updated every two years and filed with the State Board of Education and the regional superintendent of schools.

SB 2664: Illinois Notary Public Act

Provides requirements concerning electronic notarization and electronic notaries public. Provides further requirements concerning the certification of electronic documents by notaries public.

HB 1746: School Code: Students in DCFS custody

Provides that each school board must (rather than may) appoint at least one employee to act as a liaison to facilitate enrollment and transfer of records of students in the legal custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

HB 0577: School Code: Suicide awareness

Makes changes to provisions regarding youth suicide awareness and prevention. Sets forth some of the characteristics of students at an increased risk of suicide.

SB 0294: Wipes Labeling Act

Provides that a covered entity must clearly and conspicuously label a covered product as “do not flush” in accordance with specified requirements.

SB 2014: Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act

Provides that if a public higher education institution issues student identification cards to its students, the institution must provide contact information for certain suicide prevention and mental health resources on each student identification card.

HB 1778: School Code: Suicide prevention

Provides that if a school district issues an identification card to pupils in any of grades 7 through 12, the district shall provide contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Crisis Text Line, and a local suicide prevention hotline on the identification card.

HB 2438: School Code: School report cards

Requires the State Board of Education’s school report cards to include the number of teachers who are National Board Certified Teachers.

SB 0662: Higher Education Student Assistance Act

Creates the School Social Work Shortage Loan Repayment Program. Provides that the Illinois Student Assistance Commission shall, each year, receive and consider applications from eligible social workers who are employed by a public elementary or secondary school in this State to encourage a grant recipient to use the financial assistance for the repayment of educational loans.

HB 0692: Child Care Act of 1969

Provides that the Department of Children and Family Services shall develop an appropriate licensing and monitoring system that recognizes the unique population and programming for youth served by the Comprehensive Community-Based Youth Services program.

HB 4595: Illinois Insurance Code: Pharmacies

Provides that a contract between a pharmacy benefit manager or third-party payer and a 340B entity or 340B pharmacy shall not contain specified provisions. Provides that a violation by a pharmacy benefit manager constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice in the business of insurance.

HB 4703: Illinois Insurance Code: Health insurance

Provides that when an insured receives emergency services or covered ancillary services from a nonparticipating provider or a nonparticipating facility, the health insurance issuer shall ensure that cost-sharing requirements are applied as though the services had been received from a participating provider or facility, and that the insured or any group policyholder or plan sponsor shall not be liable to or billed by the health insurance issuer, the nonparticipating provider, or the facility beyond the cost-sharing amount.

HB 4452: Counties Code

Provides that there shall be at least one public hearing during which public comment shall be taken regarding the application for siting approval or a special use permit for a commercial wind energy facility.

HB 4639: Illinois Vehicle Code

Repeals a Section concerning the licensing of manufactured home dealers. Creates a new Article concerning the regulation of manufactured home dealers within the Chapter of the Code concerning the licensing of dealers, transporters, wreckers, and rebuilders.

HB 4666: Regulatory Sunset Act

Provides that the Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing Code is repealed on January 1, 2028 (instead of January 1, 2023). Amends the Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing Code. See the full details of these changes.

HB 4999: Early Intervention Services System Act

Provides that all early intervention services shall be initiated as soon as possible but not later than 30 calendar days after the consent of the parent or guardian has been obtained for the individualized family service plan, in accordance with rules adopted by the Department of Human Services.

HB 4326: Counties Code: school facility occupation taxes

Provides that 50% of the 2% deducted from the amounts collected under the provisions shall be deposited into the Tax Compliance and Administration Fund and 50% shall be distributed to the regional superintendent of schools to cover the costs in administering and enforcing the provisions of this Section.