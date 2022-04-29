CHICAGO — Saturday marks 96 years since one of the original highways in the U.S. was assigned its numerical designation, we’re talking about Route 66.

Google is celebrating the milestone with a new Doodle that features Chicago, Joliet, Springfield and Granite City – which sit along the route.

Google artist Matthew Cruickshank drove along the Mother Road in his ’72 Chevelle, documenting anything interesting he spotted to paint or sketch for this project.

The artist then put together a Google Doodle which has more than 100 images.

In addition to this, the Illinois department of tourism put together Route 66 travel tips and itineraries as part of their “Middle of Everything” campaign.

The doodle will go live on Saturday.

If you’re itching to plan the perfect summer road trip, check out this list of these must-see spots across Route 66 from Illinois to California.