CHICAGO — The new exhibit, Frida Kahlo, Her Photos, opens Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Museum of Mexican Art.

The exhibit will include a sampling of 240 photographs Kahlo personal collection, and which were largely unknown.

The images are now grouped together thematically into six sections by renowned Mexican photographer, curator and historian of photography in Mexico, Pablo Ortiz Monasterio.

Visitors will see parts of the personal history of the artist, of a country and a period.

According to the museum, the significance of these historical images is evident, but some are also cherished due to the photographers who took them; Lola and Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Brassaï, Tina Modotti, Martin Munkácsi, Man Ray, Pierre Verger and Edward Weston are just a few.

An opening reception for the exhibit will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Registration is not required, but encouraged for the free event.

All audiences are welcome.