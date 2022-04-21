CHICAGO — 360 Chicago Observation Deck now features drone photography by Charles Martinez.

This is part of a rotating art series that spotlights local Chicago talents who capture the importance of social change, positive movement forward and the beauty of Chicago.

Now through July Martinez will display Chicago drone photography with 14 of his most captivating images in the latest Elevate Gallery show titled SkyChi.

“MILLENNIUM COLORS”

“STAND WITH UKRAINE”

“UKRAINE X CHICAGO”

“CHIBERIA”

“GOTHAM CITY”

“SPIRIT OF PROGRESS”

Ninety percent of photography sales displayed in his gallery will be donated to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral School, where they have welcomed and enrolled 35 students who have arrived in Chicago since the invasion of Ukraine. Eighty percent of the students enrolled have Ukrainian heritage.

School representatives say initiatives like this help them provide each family with gift cards, clothes, and supplies for basic daily needs. This also includes a school uniform, supplies, and toys.

Martinez was born in Panama City, Panama. He is a world travel and self-taught aerial photographer who has lived in Chicago for the past seven years., capturing the beauty of the city from above. Martinez says he takes pride donating his art to benefit worthy causes, and in his exhibition, two of the photos feature landmark churches in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, including one entitled “Stand With Ukraine.”

“Chicago is beautiful from all angles, and that uniqueness keeps me falling in love with it over and over,” says Martinez. “This is the best city in the world, with modern, antique, old and new. I’ve been to other cities around the world but the sense of belonging I feel here is unmatched.”

You can purchase photos to benefit the cause here.

360 Chicago Observation Deck is open Monday – Thursday 9 AM – 9 PM; Friday – Sunday 9 AM -11 PM. Last entry is one hour prior to closing.

Entry to the exhibit is included with general admission ticket purchase.

Location:

875 N. Michigan Avenue