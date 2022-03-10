New division, same success for NJCAA tournament-bound Triton College men’s basketball

RIVER GROVE, Ill. – Nothing like waiting till the last minute to find out you’ve reached a goal four years in the making.

To be more specific, it was actually the last moment of a selection show for a junior college men’s basketball team west of Chicago this March.

During the NJCAA Division I tournament bracket unveiling, Triton College had to wait until the very last bracket to finally hear their name called. The Trojans ended up being the 23rd of 24 teams announced as a qualifier to go to the junior college version of the “Big Dance” this month.

“Man, it was heart-wrenching,” said forward Patrick Suemnick of the wait for Triton to hear their name called. “We got all our guys together. We were in our little common area in the dorm and just watching them go through every single team and not knowing whether our name would be called or not, we were all nervous, looking back-and-forth at each other.”

In the end, while a little late, everything ended up just fine for the Trojans, who made some school history by getting their name called on selection day. This marks the first time that Triton will be in the Division-I NJCAA Tournament after transitioning to that level following their Division II championship in 2018.

Getting to “Hutch” became a rallying cry for the program since the Division I tournament is held in Hutchinson, Kansas. It didn’t happen in the Trojan’s first three years at the level but they broke through in 2021-2022.

First-year head coach John Clancy, who took over for longtime Triton head coach Steve Christiansen, guided the team to a 27-5 record. They got there with a strong offense that scored 91 points per game (10th in the country) which hit a nation-leading 10.6 three-pointers per game while also dishing out 23.6 assists per contest (3rd in the country).

Triton also led the nation with 7.6 blocks per contest while holding opponents to 62 points per game.

They did enough during the regular season to earn an at-large bid after losing a chance to get in automatically when they dropped Midwest District title game to Moberly Area Community College on March 5th.

“It was a huge hurdle for us to get over, but we recruited a talented and tough group of student-athletes that have been ranked in the country throughout the year and couldn’t be more thankful for the group, a special group being the first one to get the group to ‘Hutch,'” said Clancy.

It’s a team that includes three players who’ve already committed to play at an NCAA Division I school, including Deangelo Elisee (Purdue-Fort Wayne) and Daylan Hamilton (IUPUI). Suemenick will be heading to West Virginia next season but is proud of the way the Trojans came together at the moment to achieve a first in program history.

“We’re gonna have the ability to not only play for a national championship but get recruited to send our guys to a higher level on the biggest stage,” said Suemenick of the Division I tournament. “So it really helps all of us out as players for both recruitment and winning standpoints. So we really couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

A championship quest begins for Triton, the No. 11 seed in the tournament, as they face 22nd seed Caldwell Tech from North Carolina at Noon on March 15th in Hutchinson. It’s a moment four years in the making for the program and one that took a lot of people to make happen

“This isn’t just for these guys. This is for the guys that came before them that kinda paved the way,” said Clancy. “I was able to inherit a Top 20 program in the country and we’re just trying to get that thing to the next level. So Triton’s been good for a while, we’re trying to make that next jump up into the big boys.

“It’s been special that such a good group of student-athletes that represent Triton College both on and off the court in such a positive way were the group to get this program and this institution to ‘Hutch.'”

Even if waiting for that final call was a little stressful.