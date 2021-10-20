New dishes come to the United Center

CHICAGO – Restaurants within the United Center have unveiled their new dishes for the 2021-2022 season. The options will be offered at most events happening at the center including Blackhawks games, Bulls games, and concerts. Below is a summary of new choices for diners. Watch the video to see what they look like.

This Little Goat went to the Taqueria – located in Sections 114 and 230. This dining experience from Chicago chef Stephanie Izard debuts Short Rib Tacos and Nacho Average Nachos, the latter of which is topped with Hong Kong beef short rib, picked red onion, picked peppers and queso fresco.

Lillie’s Q – located in Section 119. Charlie McKenna’s BBQ destination now features the LQ sampler platter, a pimento dog, and loaded brisket fries.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken – located in Section 115. Co-owners / chefs Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski add their OG chicken sandwich and fried chicken strips to menu offerings, including their homemade corn muffins and honey butter.

Chicago Dish – located in Sections 104, 222, 305, and 322. The restaurant’s new field roast stadium dog provides a plant-based version of the classic Chicago dog.

Legacy Burger – located in Sections 108, 213, and 313. Using Lightlife ingredients, this dining option provides plant-based burgers, hot dogs, and tenders to the list of United Center dishes.

Queenie’s Supper Club & Cocktails – located on the 2nd level of the atrium. The United Center’s full-service restaurant and bar is open prior to events and sports a new seasonal menu which includes pan-seared sea scallops, Amish chicken vesuvio, and Queenie’s Lazy Susan. They also add several new cocktail creations to the bar’s menu.

Additionally, Garrett Popcorn and Mindy’s bring several new sweet and/or salty selections to waiting taste buds.

On top of the new restaurant offerings, the United Center has also opened 1800 Market. Located via the East Atrium’s South portal, near Section 107, 1800 Market is powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Guests must swipe a credit card to enter the market where shelves are stocked with a plethora of snacks, drinks, and alcoholic beverages, however there is no cashier. Dozens of cameras track every move a person makes to include what items they pick-up and return to shelves. Once they walk out, their credit card is charged for whatever they took with them.