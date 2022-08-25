CHICAGO — A groundbreaking Thursday marks the ceremonial beginning of constructing The Foglia Residences at The Chicago Lighthouse.

The 9-story, 76-unit building, located at the corner of Wood Street and Roosevelt Road, will include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments for independent living. While these new homes are open to any qualifying low-income individuals or families, there will be an emphasis on providing for residents who are blind, visually impaired, disabled, and/or veterans.

Features like high-contrast wall-tiles, varied floor textures to indicate room transitions, built-in voice controls, and Braille signage have all been incorporated into the building’s design to assist those with visual impairments to live on their own. The complex also has various amenities including numerous fully accessible apartments, a roof deck, a community room, a fitness center, residential parking, and ground-level retail.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will include remarks my Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.